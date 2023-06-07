Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.59-$4.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.36 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $195.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,055,878. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,496,000 after buying an additional 58,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,901,000 after buying an additional 48,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $259,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.