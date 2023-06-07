Venus USDC Tops 24-Hour Volume of $37.87 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $105.69 million and $37.87 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02215309 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

