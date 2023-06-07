Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Up 5.9%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.69. 1,044,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,576,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on VTNR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $533,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,450,608 shares in the company, valued at $43,604,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Vertex Energy news, COO James Gary Rhame bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $533,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,450,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,604,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Vertex Energy by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,025,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,833,000 after acquiring an additional 187,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after acquiring an additional 776,003 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,389,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 938,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 52,255 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.