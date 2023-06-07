Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.53

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 3098146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Vertiv Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,148,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $230,880,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 74.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,199,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 559.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,036,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Further Reading

