VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) & Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Critical Comparison

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) and Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and Nippon Electric Glass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -4.62% -17.25% -6.58% Nippon Electric Glass N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VIA optronics and Nippon Electric Glass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $230.25 million N/A -$10.75 million ($0.48) -4.94 Nippon Electric Glass N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Nippon Electric Glass has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VIA optronics.

This is a summary of current ratings for VIA optronics and Nippon Electric Glass, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nippon Electric Glass 0 0 0 0 N/A

VIA optronics presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. Given VIA optronics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Nippon Electric Glass.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Nippon Electric Glass shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of VIA optronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

About Nippon Electric Glass

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery. It offers glass for flat panel displays, optical devices, electronic devices, solar cells, building materials, lighting, pharmaceutical, and medical applications; glass fiber; heat-resistant glasses; and thin film coatings. The company was founded on October 31, 1944 and is headquartered in Otsu, Japan.

