Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Insider Craig Andrew Miller Sells 272 Shares

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $12,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,238.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Craig Andrew Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of Viasat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00.
- On Monday, May 8th, Craig Andrew Miller sold 272 shares of Viasat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $10,238.08.
- On Monday, April 3rd, Craig Andrew Miller sold 300 shares of Viasat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $10,140.00.
Viasat Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 274,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,741. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
