Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VABK traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116. Virginia National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $160.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Virginia R. Bayes acquired 2,000 shares of Virginia National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,667.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William D. Jr. Dittmar acquired 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,969.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Virginia R. Bayes bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,797 shares in the company, valued at $515,667.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 4,981 shares of company stock worth $152,260 over the last 90 days. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VABK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 86.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 189.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

