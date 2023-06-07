Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.34. 6,406,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182,055. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $422.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.98.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.