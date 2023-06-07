Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Declares €0.05 Dividend

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 78.28 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 213.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 74.10 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 132.04 ($1.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 90.70.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.06) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.18) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.62) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 114.50 ($1.42).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.