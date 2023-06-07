vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -1.20. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

