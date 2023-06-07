W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lowered its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,069,000 after buying an additional 968,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,675,000 after buying an additional 704,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.03. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.