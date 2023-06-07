Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.40

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Watkin Jones Price Performance

Shares of Watkin Jones stock opened at GBX 65.10 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.47. Watkin Jones has a 12 month low of GBX 61.20 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 237.90 ($2.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £166.94 million, a P/E ratio of 667.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.79, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.74) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Company Profile

In other news, insider Alan Giddins bought 50,500 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £39,390 ($48,968.18). Insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.