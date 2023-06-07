Wealth Alliance Sells 1,295 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Southern Copper by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE SCCO opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.24. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 115.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,099. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.