Wealth Alliance Sells 613 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 24,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:MMP opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.01. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

