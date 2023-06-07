Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,869 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 364.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,637,000 after acquiring an additional 73,480 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $446.43. 70,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,002. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $429.10 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $454.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

