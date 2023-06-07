Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 2,251 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PFF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 598,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,313. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

