Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 3,389 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.34. 10,021,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,485,008. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

