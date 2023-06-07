Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 4,644 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS USMV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,191 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

