Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $8.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.39. 563,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

