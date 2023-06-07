Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,074,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,314,000 after buying an additional 129,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,421,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period.

ESML traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,422 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

