Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,733 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000.

Shares of HMOP stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $37.93. 1,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,553. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $38.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

