Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. 415,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,154. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

