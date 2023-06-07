WeBuy Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $43.61 million and approximately $90,680.21 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WeBuy has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,406,248 tokens. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

