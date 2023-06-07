Wells Fargo & Company Increases RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target to $27.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.

RXST has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RxSight from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $26.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94. RxSight has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $890.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.52.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 108.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that RxSight will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 413.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

