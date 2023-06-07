Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Snap Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. 18,863,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,521,758. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $16.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 49,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $539,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,510,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,512,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 49,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $539,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,510,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,512,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $548,120.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,701,927 shares in the company, valued at $40,013,398.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 372,012 shares of company stock worth $3,534,615.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 31.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,618,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,975,000 after buying an additional 5,874,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 6.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,784,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,780,000 after buying an additional 1,165,973 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,429,000 after buying an additional 2,153,896 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Further Reading

