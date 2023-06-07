Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Welltower were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.19.

Welltower Stock Up 2.3 %

WELL stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,646. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $89.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average of $72.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

