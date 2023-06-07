WesBanco, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

WesBanco has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. WesBanco has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $27.90. 11,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,219. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $151.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson bought 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,787.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WesBanco news, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,574.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,787.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $504,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 552.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

