Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJ) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.25

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2023

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.252 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.14.

Westpac Banking Stock Performance

Dividend History for Westpac Banking (ASX:WBCPJ)

