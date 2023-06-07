Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJ) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.25

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJ – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.252 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.14.

Westpac Banking Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.