Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Up 929.0 %

WPRT stock traded up $6.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. 147,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,468. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The auto parts company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.40). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,582,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,416,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 327,021 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 26.9% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 3,300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 3,226,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,637,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 942,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

Recommended Stories

