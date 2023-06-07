WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 435,915 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 175,284 shares.The stock last traded at $43.16 and had previously closed at $43.19.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGGY. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 1,003.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 172,412 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 21.0% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

