Wojak Finance (WOJ) Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $23.73 million and approximately $4,988.35 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

