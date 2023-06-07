Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Sells $41,724.00 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

NYSE:WWW traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,844. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have commented on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 73,992 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 279.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 163.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 369,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.