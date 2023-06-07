Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Trading Down 3.4%

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $207.47 and last traded at $207.74. 711,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,018,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of -208.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,193,539.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,193,539.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,203 shares of company stock worth $8,418,517. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,413,000 after purchasing an additional 128,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after buying an additional 260,097 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,041,000 after buying an additional 70,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,120,000 after buying an additional 387,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.