WOW-token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $283.19 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. WOW-token has a market cap of $283.19 million and approximately $4.64 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02833253 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

