WOW-token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.80 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 6th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $283.33 million and $2.80 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00022991 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02833597 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $17.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.