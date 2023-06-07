WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $283.33 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $283.33 million and approximately $2.80 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000511 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00022769 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02833253 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

