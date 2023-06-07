XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 2%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 1,443,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,311,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on XPEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.05.

XPeng Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $745.28 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. Equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 150.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth $264,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in XPeng by 0.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 307,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in XPeng by 1,194.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,182,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,067 shares during the period. 24.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Stories

