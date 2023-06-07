Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $99.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 16.45% and a negative return on equity of 46.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Yext updated its Q2 guidance to $0.06-0.07 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.28-0.29 EPS.

Yext Price Performance

YEXT traded up $4.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. 9,708,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,949. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.16. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YEXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Yext

About Yext

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Yext by 1,139.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Yext by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

