Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 128,674 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,636,000 after buying an additional 210,170 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,423 shares of company stock worth $3,558,463. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.39. 942,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,455. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.87.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

