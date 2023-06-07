Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,289 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,050,000 after buying an additional 128,674 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,636,000 after purchasing an additional 210,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,463. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

