Zacks Research Comments on Canadian Solar Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Solar in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $5.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.87. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.71. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $39.88 on Monday. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth about $64,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 26.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

