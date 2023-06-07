ZEDXION (USDZ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $84.20 Billion

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One ZEDXION token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003695 BTC on exchanges. ZEDXION has a market cap of $84.20 billion and $2.11 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

