Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2,152.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.19. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

