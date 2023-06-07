Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded down $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.54. The stock had a trading volume of 612,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.19.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

