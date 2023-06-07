Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $144.55 and last traded at $144.73. 2,568,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,981,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -76.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.79.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

