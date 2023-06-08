1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading Up 10.1%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) shares were up 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 184,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 625,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.
A number of analysts have recently commented on FLWS shares. TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.
