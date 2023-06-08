1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading Up 10.1%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) shares were up 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 184,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 625,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLWS shares. TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,455.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 686,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 41.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 538,874 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 583,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 296,420 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,892,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 207,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 39.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 181,369 shares in the last quarter. 37.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

