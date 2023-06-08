10,000 Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $3,829,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,829,000 after buying an additional 1,763,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Equity Investment Life

In other news, Director Alan David Matula acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

AEL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.33. 75,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,029. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

