100,000 Shares in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Purchased by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 316,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.16%.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

