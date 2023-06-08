121,786 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 121,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.15. 5,715,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,360,730. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

