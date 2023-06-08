1,295 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $163.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.60 and its 200-day moving average is $161.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

